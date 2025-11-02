How England Can Miss Out On Direct Qualifications For ODI World Cup After Humiliating New Zealand Series Defeat

New Zealand inflicted a humiliating defeat on England to clean sweep the ODI series 3-0 at Wellington Regional Stadium. This is the first time since 1983, New Zealand have whitewashed England in an ODI series, leaving the Three Lions in a spot of bother.

England's ODI World Cup Qualification Scenarios

Ahead of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, England's ODI form will be a major concern for Brendon McCullum and Harry Brook. Under Jos Buttler's guidance, England had a horrendous 2023 ODI World Cup, losing to the likes of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the proceedings.

They have lost a staggering 11 matches this year in this format and will have a mountain to climb in order to turn the tide in their favour.

When it comes to the ODI World Cup qualification, England never have to go through the Qualifiers. 14 teams are set to participate in the showpiece event in 2027, and four of them will go through the Qualifiers. Apart from co-hosts Namibia, the other two host countries, South Africa and Zimbabwe, are guaranteed of automatic spots in the World Cup.

England are currently 8th in the ICC ODI rankings, and if things remain like this, they will be qualified for the World Cup automatically. But if South Africa fail to make it into the top eight before the designated March 31 qualification deadline, England will have an enormous task on their hand.

