'...If we Don't Play': Ex-Pakistan Star Wasim Akram's Childish Message to BCCI Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Game vs India

Asia Cup 2025: We are still about three weeks away from the much-awaited India-Pakistan game at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. While there are still speculations over the game will happen or not, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has made a massive statement. Akram claims he is ready for anything - India plays or not. A legend of the game, Akram, reckoned the ‘game should go on'.

‘In Pakistan, we are okay’

“So, the Asia Cup, the schedule has been announced. Let's see what happens. We're probably getting a backlash, but in Pakistan, we are okay. We are actually calm. We are fine if we play or if we don't play. The game must go on," Akram said on ‘Stick With Cricket Podcast’.

“I hope to see a Test series between India and Pakistan in my lifetime. But I think Indians will probably take a different take on it," he added.

“But in my opinion, politics apart, we are not politicians; I'm not a politician. They are patriotic about their country; we are patriotic about ours. Let's not go below the belt. Talk about the triumphs of your country; the same goes for Pakistan, and the same goes for India. It is easier said than done," he concluded.

Ind-Pak Blockbuster Showdown

Even if the game happens, India will start favourites. The Indian team beat Pakistan in the T20 WC and then in the Champions Trophy.

The Asia Cup 2025 game would be important for both sides as it will be an opportunity for them to prepare for the T20 WC in 2026.