India Doing Huge Favour to Pakistan, Other Teams by Featuring in Asia Cup 2025. Here's How

Asia Cup 2025: After the Pahalgam attack, India was absolutely against playing Pakistan at any cricket match, anywhere. But now, in a few days time, India will play Pakistan at the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai after clearance from the government of India. And hence, now fans are asking if India could and should have boycotted the Asia Cup 2025 completely. Of course, being the richest board in the world, India could easily have done that, then what is the obligation? To be honest, there is no obligation as such.

Why is India Not Boycotting Asia Cup 2025?

The money that is generated in the Asia Cup 2025 will be divided among the participating nations and while India may not need the money and can survive without it - other countries or cricket-playing nations in Asia need it to help run the game. And hence, India is doing a big favour to Pakistan and the other participating nations. India is doing a huge favour to support cricket in the region keeping politics out of it. India is not being greedy here, instead they are playing the big brother to the other cricket-playing nations in Asia. For example, it is no secret that cricket in Pakistan is shrinking due to to insufficient funds and corruption. For a country like Pakistan, they would need the money to help it's cricket survive and grow.