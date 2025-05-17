India Pacer Ishant Sharma Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli's Test Retirement, Feels The 36-Year-Old 'Could Have Played Till 40'

Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Tests on Monday, May 12th and shocked the cricket fans in all over the world.

No cricket enthusiasts thought Virat Kohli would be hanging up his boots in the long format so early. However, his retirement has put the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a tough situation as they are now looking for a new number four batter in the squad.

The 36-year-old's retirement comes just a month away before India's Tour of England. The Indian Cricket Team will take part in a five-match Test series against the Three Lions from June 20th.

While announcing the news, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and said that the red-ball cricket has 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the talismanic batter concluded.

Ishant Sharma Reacts To Virat Kohli's Retirement From Test Cricket

While speaking on Star Sports Press Room, India fast bowler Ishant Sharma opened up on Virat Kohli's retirement, saying that he was 'surprised' by the 36-year-old's decision.

He added that Kohli could have easily played Test cricket for at least 2-3 years more.

“At the end of the day, we are human beings. And we are good friends. He knows what he wants in life, and he must have talked to someone. That's why he made such a big decision. Yes, I was surprised. Because he could have played for at least 2-3 more years. He could have played till 40,” Ishant Sharma said on the Star Sports Press Room.

Virat Kohli's Stats In Test Cricket