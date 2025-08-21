Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'India vs Pakistan on September 14 Will be a Joke...': Basit Ali's Stunning Claim Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Updated 21 August 2025 at 11:56 IST

'India vs Pakistan on September 14 Will be a Joke...': Basit Ali's Stunning Claim Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India vs Pakistan: Will the much-hyped Asia Cup 2025 clash be a 'joke'? Ex-Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali makes a huge comment.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan | Image: BCCI/ANI
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

India vs Pakistan: In what is expected to be a cracking match at the Asia Cup 2025, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali thinks otherwise. Ali thinks it would be a one-sided contest, heavily in favour of India. He had earlier requested India to back out and not play Pakistan. Now, he says there will be a ‘joke’ on September 14. That is the day when the arch-rivals lock horns at the Dubai International stadium. 

ALSO READ: BCCI Gives Agarkar Extension After Asia Cup Squad Announcement: REPORT

‘Wahaan ek mazak aur hoga’

"Ek mazak aur hoga jab September 14 ko India-Pakistan ka match hoga. Wahaan ek mazak aur hoga," Basit said to Kamran Akmal on YouTube. 

Basit Ali Unhappy With Contract Distribution

After a forgetful show across formats, the PCB were forced to make big changes in the central contracts. PCB completely removed the A category and downgraded veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to category B to join Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Afridi. It was also startling to see Test captain Shan Masood being pushed down to category D from B, while Naseem Shah was demoted to category C from B. Usman Khan, who left the UAE to play for Pakistan, even failed to bag a contract. Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha and Shadab Khan were the ones who got promoted to category B from C. 

ALSO READ: 'BCCI Wants to Get Rid of RoKo': Fans React Amid ODI Retirement Rumours

Can PAK Fare Well in Asia Cup 2025? 

The continental tournament starts from September 9 and the Men in Green are pitted in the same group alongside India. Pakistan play their tournament opener against Oman on September 12, a couple of days ahead of the big clash with India. 

 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 21 August 2025 at 11:47 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source