'India vs Pakistan on September 14 Will be a Joke...': Basit Ali's Stunning Claim Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India vs Pakistan: In what is expected to be a cracking match at the Asia Cup 2025, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali thinks otherwise. Ali thinks it would be a one-sided contest, heavily in favour of India. He had earlier requested India to back out and not play Pakistan. Now, he says there will be a ‘joke’ on September 14. That is the day when the arch-rivals lock horns at the Dubai International stadium.

‘Wahaan ek mazak aur hoga’

"Ek mazak aur hoga jab September 14 ko India-Pakistan ka match hoga. Wahaan ek mazak aur hoga," Basit said to Kamran Akmal on YouTube.

Basit Ali Unhappy With Contract Distribution

After a forgetful show across formats, the PCB were forced to make big changes in the central contracts. PCB completely removed the A category and downgraded veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to category B to join Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Afridi. It was also startling to see Test captain Shan Masood being pushed down to category D from B, while Naseem Shah was demoted to category C from B. Usman Khan, who left the UAE to play for Pakistan, even failed to bag a contract. Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha and Shadab Khan were the ones who got promoted to category B from C.

Can PAK Fare Well in Asia Cup 2025?