'If One Of Us Played A Little Longer...': KL Rahul Discusses Regrets Over Missing Huge Opportunity With RCB

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul recently reflected upon one of his biggest regrets in the Indian Premier League, and it involves Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru narrowly missing out on winning the IPL title in 2016. He recalled that Virat Kohli and he have spoken about it several times in the past, and both of them regret not being able to stick for a little longer in the game.

KL Rahul Discusses His Biggest Regret In IPL

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a chance to win the chance to win the title in 2016 when they delivered an exceptional performance and soared to the top. The team showcased resilience and courage to secure a spot in the summit clash.

However, RCB fell eight runs short during their chase as the Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched the title that year at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KL Rahul revealed that he regrets not winning the title that year.

"Virat and I have spoken about it many times. If one of us had played a little longer and won that game, it would have been very different. And winning an IPL is so special. That 2016 season was very special for RCB. We were at the bottom of the table and had to win seven games in a row to qualify, and we did. We went on to win the eliminator and made it to the final," KL Rahul said during an appearance on Star Sports.

In the IPL 2016 Final, Sunrisers Hyderabad win their maiden IPL title by eight runs over RCB. Skipper David Warner led the side towards a win.

For RCB, Virat Kohli struck 54 off 35 balls, while KL Rahul scored 11 off nine balls in the summit clash.

KL Rahul Has Been In Sensational Form

KL Rahul has a chance to secure a title win in the IPL 2025 season. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in sensational form with the Delhi Capitals and looks to be at home after a torrid run with the Lucknow Super Giants.

DC returns to their den at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and Rahul will be up against his former franchise, as RCB is in the capital. Virat Kohli will be eager to stamp his authority on Qila Kotla.