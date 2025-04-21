IPL 2025: KKR Opt To Bowl Against GT, Hosts Announce Two Huge Changes As Rahmanullah Gurbaz & Moeen Ali Join Playing XI

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss against the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has opted to field first, as the pitch looks to be on the drier side, and they would get an idea once they bowl on the surface. Rahane also emphasised that it was a chasing ground and opting to bowl first was a no-brainer. Two huge changes have been named by the side as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali come in place of Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.

KKR Opt To Field, Ajinkya Rahane Addresses Middle-Order Woes

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane has opted to bowl first after winning the toss against the Gujarat Titans. Rahane was asked about the team's middle-order woes, which cost them the match against the Punjab Kings . The KKR captain said that the players are working hard, and it's all about being positive, irrespective of the errors.

“We spoke after the last game. All the players are working really hard. We've made some errors, but it's all about being positive. We are at number 7 now, the motivation for each and every one is to go up the ladder as a team. Really positive about all the players. Not too worried about middle-order; I feel 5, 6, 7 sometimes is a tricky position to bat. But when it works well, it really looks well,” Ajinkya Rahane said during the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

KKR Need A Win To Quash Concerns In IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders have the ultimate chance to bounce back in form when they compete at home. Gujarat Titans will be one tough team to beat, but that makes the competition interesting. The Shubman Gill-led side has put up a strong showcase after facing troubles early in the season. The Knight Riders have the ultimate chance to pull off a strong showcase amid the troubles they have been through in the season so far.