IPL 2025: PBKS Elect To Bowl First against DC In Rain-Delayed Toss at Dharamsala, No Vipraj Nigam In Capitals' Playing XI

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have won the toss and skipper Shreyas Iyer elects to bat first against the Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The toss was delayed due to rain showers taking over the area and the covers being over the pitch. The game started an hour late, and the toss happened on 08:15 PM IST. It will be a full 20-over game. The umpires conducted a pitch inspection at 08:00 PM and had a chat with DC skipper Axar Patel before making the revelation public.

PBKS Opt To Bat Against DC At HPCA Stadium

Shreyas Iyer's decision to bat in the first innings solely relied over their performance in the previous encounter. The teams' batters went guns blazing and seized the moment entirely. he also expressed that the Punjab Kings have been in high spirits with their performance in this season. They have announced no changes in their Playing XI.

"If you see the last game, the way our openers started and other batters capitalising, that gives us a fair point to come and bat first. Essentially if you see the trend in the IPL, the players who are in form and win you matches are the team who go ahead and win the championship. That's a great motivating factor coming down after 11 games. The team is in high spirits right now and everyone is stepping up at the right time," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

DC Name One Change As Vipraj Nigam gets Dropped

The Delhi Capitals have opted for a change as Vipraj Nigam has been kept off the Playing XI this time. Madhav Tiwari has been named in the squad.