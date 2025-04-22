IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Gujarat Titans' 39-Run Victory Over Defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a poor 39-run loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Monday, April 21st.

Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning knock in the first inning. The GT captain scored 90 runs from 55 balls at a strike rate of 163.64, hammering 10 fours and 3 sixes while on the crease.

In the first inning, Sai Sudharsan (52) and Shubman Gill cemented a 114-run opening partnership, which gave a kickstart to the visitors. Later, Jos Buttler's (41) cameo powered GT to 198/ in the first inning.

Andre Russell led the KKR bowling attack with one wicket during his one-over spell. The Caribbean all-rounder also gifted 13 runs against the Titans.

During the run chase, it was only Ajinkya Rahane (50) who tried to chase down the target. He scored 50 runs in 36 balls at a strike rate of 138.89. The KKR captain smashed 5 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease. However, in the 13th over, Washington Sundar removed the KKR skipper.

It was Prasidh Krishna and Prasidh Krishna who led the Gujarat bowling attack by taking two wickets in their respective spells, and restricting KKR to 159/8 in the second inning. The Titans clinched a 39-run win over the Knights on Monday, April 21st.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

The Knights hold seventh place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of +0.212. The Kolkata-based franchise have played eight matches in the tournament so far, and won just three games. The defending champions conceded five defeats in the 18th edition of the IPL.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans stand at the top of the IPL 2025 table with 12 points and have a net run rate of +1.104. The Titans have won six matches and suffered two defeats so far,

Updated IPL 2025 points table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

GT To Face RR In Their Next Fixture