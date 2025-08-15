Irfan Pathan Finds Unique Way to Insult Pakistan; Claims His Hattrick at Karachi Not His Best Memory

India vs Pakistan: Days ahead of the scheduled India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai, former cricketer Irfan Pathan found a new way to embarrass Pakistan. For the unversed, Pathan picked up a famous hattrick against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006. While one would have expected that to be his favourite memory, it is surprising that is not the case. Instead, Pathan admits that beating the arch-rivals in the ODI decider was more satisfying. In that crucial game, Pathan picked up three wickets.

‘Hat-trick against Pakistan is not among my favourite memories’

"That hat-trick against Pakistan is not among my favourite memories. I don't talk about it much. I talk about the T20 World Cup final happily. In 2004, at the age of 19, I took three wickets in the series decider in Pakistan. I talk about that match happily. I went to Australia and won the 'Player of the Match' in the Perth Test. I talk about that match happily too. This is because we won that match," said Pathan in the 'Guest in the Newsroom' show as per Lallantop.com.

"It is more fun to talk about one's own contribution when we have won that match. We did not win the match in which he took the hat-trick. I think people like that. They send me videos of this hat-trick. There were more than 20 thousand runs in those three wickets. The way the ball swung there is very pleasing to the eyes of the fans. That is why fans like that spell," Pathan added.

Pathan of Swing