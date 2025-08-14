'Itni Buri Tarah Maarenge na': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Makes Shocking Comment Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs India

India vs Pakistan: The Men in Green were expected to beat West Indies, but that did not happen. And now, it seems the general public has lost trust of the team, just ahead of the Asia Cup. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali reckons if India refuse to play them at the Asia Cup, it will save them the humiliation. He cited the example of how the India legends did not play against their Pakistan counterparts at the World Championship of Legends.

‘I pray India refuse to play against Pakistan’

“I pray India refuse to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just like how they did at the World Championships of Legends. Itni buri tarah maarenge na vo, ki aapki soch hai (They will beat us so badly you can't even imagine),” Basit said on The Game Plan YouTube channel.

He also reckoned if the side loses against Afghanistan, it would be alright - but not against India.

“If we lose to Afghanistan, no one would care much in this country. But everyone goes mad the moment you lose to India.”

Will India Play Pakistan?

As per the schedule, the two teams are set to clash against each other in a high-voltage clash at the Dubai International stadium on September 14. But again, there is a lot of cloud hovering over the future of that game. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the BCCI has been reluctant to play against Pakistan at any event, even if it is at a neutral venue.