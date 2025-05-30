'Have To Be A Little Smart': Jasprit Bumrah Highlights The Difficulties He Faces In Playing All Three Formats Ahead Of IND vs ENG Series

The Indian Cricket Team are currently in preparation for the upcoming five match test series in England. The series will also mark the start of India's campaign for the new cycle of the World Test Championship which goes on from 2025-2027. Ahead of the series in England, India have been pushed into a transitional phase with the sudden retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India's bowling hopes rely on Jasprit Bumrah for the series in England but it was recently announced that the star bowler will not feature in all the matches due to workload management.

Jasprit Bumrah On The Challenges In Playing All 3 Formats

Jasprit Bumrah recently sat down for a podcast with Australian legend Michael Clarke. During the podcast, Jasprit Bumrah opened up on the challenges he faces while playing all three formats for India and also on how his body is coping under his workload.

“Obviously, it is tough for any individual to keep playing everything for so long. I've been doing it for a while, but then eventually you have to understand where your body's going, what is the important tournament. You have to be a little selective and you have to be a little smart about how you use your body. As a cricketer, I would never want to leave anything and always keep on going,” said Jasprit Bumrah while speaking to Michael Clarke.

Jasprit Bumrah's Impact On The Indian Team