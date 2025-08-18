'They'll Win Anywhere Against Pakistan': Ex-India Player Hits Back After PCB Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Challenges Indian Cricket Team

The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup finds itself in a bit of turmoil courtesy of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) deafening silence over the controversial India vs Pakistan match. India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group for the Asia Cup alongside teams like Oman and the UAE. Many cricket fans are left angered by the fact that the BCCI continues to remain tight-lipped on the calls to boycott the Indo-Pak clash.

Kedar Jadhav Calls For The BCCI To Boycott India vs Pakistan Clash

Former India, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Kedar Jadhav has called for India to boycott the Pakistan game. With Operation Sindoor still on, Jadhav feels that the 'men in blue' shouldn't play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. The India vs Pakistan game in Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played on September 14, 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While interacting with the media, the former cricketer also replied to Aaqib Javed's claims that Pakistan's selected team for the Asia Cup can beat India. "This team has the ability to beat India in the Asia Cup. Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket," Aaqib Javed had said while interacting with the media.

"I think that the Indian team shouldn't play against Pakistan. As far as India are concerned, they'll win anywhere against Pakistan. But I can guarantee that this match won't be played," said Jadhav.

India's Group Stage Fixtures For Asia Cup 2025

September 10: India vs United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 14: India vs Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 19: India vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

ALSO READ | Desperate PCB Opt For One Final Reset, Pakistan Team Management Drop Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan From Their Asia Cup 2025 Squad

India Yet To Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025