KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: Defending Champions In Hunt For Playoffs Spot As Season Nears End

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live updates | Image: BCCI

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders have had somewhat of a shaky season in IPL 2025 as they currently sit in the middle of the points table. KKR will be looking to add another two points to their kitty as they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals side in their match which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the IPL season now in it's later stages, KKR's playoff chances are still alive and they will be looking to make the most of it as they welcome Rajasthan Royals to their home ground for their IPL 2025 clash.