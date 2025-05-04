KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: Defending Champions In Hunt For Playoffs Spot As Season Nears End

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders have had somewhat of a shaky season in IPL 2025 as they currently sit in the middle of the points table. KKR will be looking to add another two points to their kitty as they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals side in their match which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the IPL season now in it's later stages, KKR's playoff chances are still alive and they will be looking to make the most of it as they welcome Rajasthan Royals to their home ground for their IPL 2025 clash.
IPL 2025: Thunderstorms are expected during the match between KKR and RR. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping that the rain does not play spoilsport as they hunt for a playoff spot in what is a tight battle at the top of the points table.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Latest Updates: Kolkata still haven't been able to get their team composition right. The squad looked like a very strong one, but it hasn't yet produced that results that were expected out of them. Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't been to get the runs that were required for him and this might tempt the Knight Riders to bring Quinton de Kock back
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: The last time the two teams met was at the start of the 2025 season of the IPL. The match was played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and KKR had defeated RR by six wickets in that match.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: KKR and RR have played each other at the Eden Gardens 11 times. Out of these 11 matches that have been played, KKR have come out on top six times and have lost four matches against RR. One match between the two teams ended in a no-result.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: The toss for the match between KKR and RR will take place at 3 PM with the match scheduled to start at 3:30 PM.