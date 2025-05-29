LIVE UPDATES | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Falling Like Nine Pins

LIVE, PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and they did not have any hesitation in opting to bowl first. RCB has been chasing well this season and that has to be the big reason behind the call. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates.
LIVE, PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and they did not have any hesitation in opting to bowl first. RCB has been chasing well this season and that has to be the big reason behind the call. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Musheer departs and it is Suyash Sharma who picks up the wicket. Punjab are having the worst night this season.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab would be eyeing something in the range of 150. Shashank and Stoinis have a huge role to play here.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis are looking to rebuild the innings after the initial setbacks.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab lose another one, this time it is Nehal Wadhera. Yash Dayal picks up his second wicket of the night. Punjab lose half their side.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab would have to rework their initial plans. They would now have to look at a score in-between 150-170. Punjab would at least need something to bowl at.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Mayhem in Mullanpur as Punjab lose their fourth wicket. Josh Hazlewood dismisses Josh Inglis. This is not looking good for Punjab.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab have already lost three big wickets inside the powerplay and are looking down the barrel. They need Inglis to stand up and get counted.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Shreyas Iyer is out and that is a big setback for Punjab. Josh Hazlewood picks up the big fish. Punjab are reeling and are in desperate need of a partnership.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: So yes, the captain has walked in to the middle with his side in trouble. He has a big role here if Punjab have to challenge Bengaluru.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has got the dangerous Prabhsimran. This is a big wicket as Prabhsimran has been in very good form this season.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Prabhsimran has got a good start. He has already hit a six and a couple of boundaries. Just what Punjab needed after the loss of the first wicket.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In-form Josh Inglis walks into join Prabhsimran. Inglis would be brimming with confidence and he would be expected to get going.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Yash Dayal has got the wicket of Priyansh Arya. Big wicket in the context of the game.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab have got off to a steady start, still early days here. The Punjab openers are looking to get a hang of things here.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood would eye early wickets to stem the flow of runs. Wickets would be the key at regular intervals.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Prabhsimran and Priyansh would eye a good start as that would set the platform for a big score. Interesting to see how the pitch behaves.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Less than five minutes to go for the game now. RCB and Punjab are all set to fight it out and become the first team to qualify for the summit clash
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Shreyas Iyer can tonight become the first and the only captain as of now to lead two different franchises in two consecutive finals
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Prabhsimran Singh has been in good form and so is the case with Priyansh Arya - both would be expected to provide a good start.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: "Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic," Rajat Patidar said at the toss.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Here are the playing XIs.
PBKS vs RCB Teams:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In what will come as a major boost for RCB, Josh Hazlewood is back in the XI and that is bound to make a difference.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Bengaluru opt to bowl first and that was expected the way RCB chased 228 against Lucknow.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: It is a biggish ground compared to the ones used in IPL this season. This strip at Mullanpur has been used twice this season. The pitch has got a lot of grass, so it will help the batters as the ball will come on to the bat nicely.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Expectations would be high on the shoulders of Jitesh Sharma after his match-winning 85* off 33 balls against Lucknow a couple of nights ago. Can he shine again?
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: It is a surprise, but the buzz is low for the game at Mullanpur. Guessing fans will turn up in large numbers once the match gets underway.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In chases this season, former RCB captain and premier batter Virat Kohli has smashed 342 runs in 6 innings at an average of 114 and strike rate of 144.30.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: This will be a good clash as well when the experienced veteran from RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowls to Prabhsimran Singh. The PBKS opener has been in raging form this season.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant this season with the new ball and with two right-handed openers in the RCB line-up, he would surely fancy himself getting the better of them.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: It is going to be the ‘clash of the equals’ today as both teams clash. Both sides have done phenomenally well in this season and they would surely look to continue it.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: While the Accuweather claims that there will not be rain, but given the conditions over the past few days - one cannot completely write-off the possibility of rain.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Tim David, who has been away from action due to an injury, is expected to be a part of the Bengaluru side as the IPL 2025 playoffs begin.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai is likely to replace Marco Jansen in the playing XI. It would be interesting to see how he fares.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: The two teams have met 35 times, RCB have won 17, while Punjab have emerged victorious on 18 occasions. Very honestly, not a lot to choose between the two.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Toss would be crucial and the feeling is that the team winning it may look to bat first because the pitch is going to aide batters.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli has been in sublime form this season and he would be expected to continue on. Kohli has already amassed 602 runs in 13 games and looks hungry for more.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In what may come as a big setback for PBKS, South African pacer Marco Jansen is unavailable. It is a setback because we have seen how effective he can be with the new ball.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed out the last two games due to a niggle in his wrist, would be back in the side and that is bound to lift the morale of the already-confident Punjab Kings.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: The toss for the upcoming game is at 7:00 PM IST. The good part is that6 there is no chance of rain and hence a full-game is expected.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: So, it is all to play for when Punjab take on Bengaluru in Mullanpur on Thursday. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the upcoming game.