  • HIGHLIGHTS | Team India Squad For England Tour: Shubman Gill To Lead Side With Rishabh Pant As His Deputy
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 24th 2025, 14:02 IST

HIGHLIGHTS | Team India Squad For England Tour: Shubman Gill To Lead Side With Rishabh Pant As His Deputy

IND vs ENG Squad Announcement As It Happened: Follow all live updates here as we build upto the big announcement by the BCCI. Reports claim Shubman Gill will be named as the new Test captain.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shubman Gill Likely to be Named Test Captain
Shubman Gill named Captain for England tour. | Image: AP

Highlights, IND vs ENG: The wait and the anticipation is over as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have finally announced the squad for the upcoming tour of England. As expected, Shubman Gill is in charge of the Test squad as the captain. Rishabh Pant has been named as Gill's deputy, which means he is the vice-captain.

Live Blog

Highlights, Ind vs Eng: This announcement will be historic as it will mark the start of a new era in Indian cricket post Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. A lot of thought would be put behind every selection. As per multiple reports, Shubman Gill will be crowned the new Test captain. 

May 24th 2025, 13:59 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: 5 Fast Bowlers To Travel To England

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: India will be travelling to England with five fast bowlers. 

May 24th 2025, 13:55 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Shreyas Iyer Misses Out On England Tour

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar reveals that Shreyas Iyer had a good one day series and if he keeps performing, he will get a chance in test cricket. 

May 24th 2025, 13:53 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Bumrah To Not Play All 5 Matches

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: According to Ajit Agarkar, Jasprit Bumrah might not play all 5 matches due to workload managment. 

May 24th 2025, 13:52 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Domestic Cricketers Rewarded By BCCI

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Several top performers from domestic cricket have been rewarded by the BCCI as they will be travelling to England. 

May 24th 2025, 13:47 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Jasprit Bumrah Not Given Leadership Role

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar reveals that Jasprit Bumrah was not given a leadership role due to workload management as he is a key player for India. 

May 24th 2025, 13:46 IST

IND vs ENG Squad Announcement: India's Full Squad For England Tour

IND vs ENG Squad Announcement: Team India Squad For England Tour

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

May 24th 2025, 13:45 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Mohammed Shami Misses Out

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Mohammed Shami misses out on the England tour due to injury concerns.

May 24th 2025, 13:44 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Karun Nair Called Up For Tests After 7 Years

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Karun Nair has been named in the test squad and gets a test call up after seven years. 

May 24th 2025, 13:42 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar Reveals That Virat Kohli Reached Out To Him In April

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar reveals that Virat Kohli had reached out to him in early April regarding his retirement from test cricket. 

May 24th 2025, 13:41 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar Confident In Young Indian Side

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: With several big names missing from the team such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar is confident in the team and stated that those are big holes to fill but is an opportunity for others to shine.

May 24th 2025, 13:39 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Sai Sudharsan To Make Test Debut For India

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Sai Sudharsan has been named in the team for the England tour as his experience while playing County Cricket will come into play. 

May 24th 2025, 13:38 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Rishabh Pant Named Vice Captain

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain of the team for the tour in England. 

May 24th 2025, 13:37 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Shubman Gill Named Captain

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Shubman Gill has been named the captain for the Indian Cricket Team's tour in England. 

May 24th 2025, 13:35 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar Is Here!

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar is here for the squad announcement as it seems the decision has been made for the squad. 

May 24th 2025, 13:34 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Sai Sudharsan's England Experience To Come Into Play?

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Sai Sudharsan has taken the IPL by storm and with his experience in England playing County Cricket for Surrey, he could be a key player for India if selected.

May 24th 2025, 13:29 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: KL Rahul To Open?

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour:  With Shubman Gill being speculated for the number four spot, it is likely that KL Rahul will open the innings for India in England. 

May 24th 2025, 13:28 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Will Shubman Gill Take The Number 4 Spot?

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: With the retirement of Virat Kohli, India are in a search for a batter who will take that number four spot. According to speculations Shubman Gill could fill in the number four spot. 

May 24th 2025, 13:27 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: India Looking To Bounce Back In Tests

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: The Indian Cricket Team which is a heavyweight in test cricket will be looking to make a comeback in test cricket after back to back series losses against New Zealand and Australia. 

May 24th 2025, 13:25 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Moments Away From The Start Of The Press Conference

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: The squad announcement press conference will be starting soon as India awaits the announcement of the squad after Rohit and Virat's test retirements.

May 24th 2025, 13:21 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Expecting Surprises?

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Are you expecting any surprises? Of course, there would be maiden call-ups - but are you expecting a major surprise? 

May 24th 2025, 13:18 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Start of New WTC Cycle

LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: The Tests versus England will also mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. Another reason why the tour is going to be very important. 

May 24th 2025, 13:14 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Will Cheteshwar Pujara Make it Back?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: As per reports in Cricbuzz, there were talks around the possibility of having Cheteshwar Pujara back in the absence of Rohit and Kohli. But again, very u8nlikely BCCI will take that route. 

May 24th 2025, 13:08 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Harshit Rana is Also in Line For a Spot

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: The KKR pacer was in Australia and hence has got the international exposure. Most reckon he is one of Gambhir's favourites and hence he too has a good chance of making it. 

May 24th 2025, 13:04 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: BCCI Secretary Present as Well

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia is also present at the BCCI HQ. This shows that everyone came together in picking the squad that will play in England. 

May 24th 2025, 13:00 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Will Arshdeep Singh Get Picked?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: He played some County cricket recently and looks set to get picked for the crucial tour of England. He is yet to make his red-ball debut for the country. 

May 24th 2025, 12:53 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Will RoKo be Missed?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Given the experience Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bring to the table, they will most certainly be missed in the tour of England. 

May 24th 2025, 12:49 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Historic Afternoon Beckons

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: It is going to be a historic afternoon for Indian cricket lovers today as a new-look squad is set to be picked. 

May 24th 2025, 12:47 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Standby For Announcement

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: The press would be there at the BCCI HQ in large numbers as everyone realises that this is a very important announcmenet that takes place today. 

May 24th 2025, 12:45 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Will Anshul Kamboj get rewarded?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: So much talk around the Haryana pacer. Will Anshul Kamboj actually get a maiden call-up? Very interesting to see if Kamboj is considered as Mohammed Shami's replacement. 

May 24th 2025, 12:43 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Ajit Agarkar Arrives at BCCI HQ

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has already arrived at the BCCI headquarters. He will also be present when the squad is announced. 

May 24th 2025, 12:41 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Will Bumrah Play All Five Tests?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Now, with Bumrah the concern has been his workload management. The question hence is, can he last all the five Tests? Multiple reports claim that is the reason why he did not get the captaincy. 

May 24th 2025, 12:39 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Spotlight on Gambhir

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: As per reports, India head coach Gautam Gambhir would be making the revelation of the squad. He would also be taking questions from the media there at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. 

May 24th 2025, 12:38 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Will Dhruv Jurel be Picked as Pant's Backup?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: It is an overseas tour and hence you would need a backup wicketkeeper. With Rishabh Pant almost certain to be the number one keeper, will Dhruv Jurel be the extra keeper? 

May 24th 2025, 12:36 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Will Axar Patel Find a Spot?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Axar Patel has had a tremendous season with the bat and the ball. Now, with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja there - it would be interesting to see if Axar finds a spot. 

May 24th 2025, 12:34 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Announcemnt Shortly

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: We are less than an hour away from the massive announcement that will mark the start of a new era in Indian cricket. It will be the post RoKo era. 

May 24th 2025, 12:29 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Kiran More Bats For KL Rahul as Captain

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: That is not a bad choice, KL Rahul has the experience and has led India in the past in overseas Tests. But will the BCCI go for Rahul as the rumours over Gill taking over as captain is strong. 

May 24th 2025, 12:27 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Who Bats at No. 4?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: With Virat Kohli having retired from Test cricket, it is going to be very interesting to see who slots in at that number. Reports claim it will be Gill who takes that spot. 

May 24th 2025, 12:26 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Shami to Miss Out: REPORT

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: In all probability, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is all set to miss out on the tour of England. He is not fully fit to bowl long spells and that is being looked at as the reason for his non-selection. 

May 24th 2025, 12:25 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Will Sai Sudarshan Get Rewarded?

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Not just in the IPL, Sai Sudarshan has been raking up lots of runs in the domestic circuit and hence is in the reckoning for a maiden Test call-up. 

May 24th 2025, 12:24 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Gill to Lead

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Once Rohit Sharma retired, Jasprit Bumrah was next in the pecking order to take over, but reports claim the BCCI is looking for someone young and hence Gill has emerged as the frontrunner. 

May 24th 2025, 12:22 IST

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: Announcement Shortly

LIVE UPDATES | Team Ind Squad: The much-awaited announcement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) happens today. Please stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates. 

Published May 24th 2025, 12:23 IST