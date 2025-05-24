HIGHLIGHTS | Team India Squad For England Tour: Shubman Gill To Lead Side With Rishabh Pant As His Deputy

Highlights, IND vs ENG: The wait and the anticipation is over as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have finally announced the squad for the upcoming tour of England. As expected, Shubman Gill is in charge of the Test squad as the captain. Rishabh Pant has been named as Gill's deputy, which means he is the vice-captain.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: India will be travelling to England with five fast bowlers.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar reveals that Shreyas Iyer had a good one day series and if he keeps performing, he will get a chance in test cricket.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: According to Ajit Agarkar, Jasprit Bumrah might not play all 5 matches due to workload managment.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Several top performers from domestic cricket have been rewarded by the BCCI as they will be travelling to England.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar reveals that Jasprit Bumrah was not given a leadership role due to workload management as he is a key player for India.
Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Mohammed Shami misses out on the England tour due to injury concerns.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Karun Nair has been named in the test squad and gets a test call up after seven years.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Ajit Agarkar reveals that Virat Kohli had reached out to him in early April regarding his retirement from test cricket.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: With several big names missing from the team such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar is confident in the team and stated that those are big holes to fill but is an opportunity for others to shine.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Sai Sudharsan has been named in the team for the England tour as his experience while playing County Cricket will come into play.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: Sai Sudharsan has taken the IPL by storm and with his experience in England playing County Cricket for Surrey, he could be a key player for India if selected.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: The Indian Cricket Team which is a heavyweight in test cricket will be looking to make a comeback in test cricket after back to back series losses against New Zealand and Australia.
LIVE UPDATES | Team IND Squad For ENG Tour: The Tests versus England will also mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. Another reason why the tour is going to be very important.
