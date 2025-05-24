HIGHLIGHTS | Team India Squad For England Tour: Shubman Gill To Lead Side With Rishabh Pant As His Deputy

Shubman Gill named Captain for England tour. | Image: AP

Highlights, IND vs ENG: The wait and the anticipation is over as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have finally announced the squad for the upcoming tour of England. As expected, Shubman Gill is in charge of the Test squad as the captain. Rishabh Pant has been named as Gill's deputy, which means he is the vice-captain.