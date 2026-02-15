Lockie Ferguson To Miss Canada Match, Expected To Return For T20 World Cup Super 8 Stage, Here What You Need To Know

New Zealand can still progress to the Super 8 stage as the Group D topper when they take on Canada in their next T20 World Cup game. Despite their seven-wicket loss to South Africa, the Kiwis can still fight it out in the next game when they face off against minnows Canada.

Lockie Ferguson To Miss Canada Game In t20 World Cup

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss the Canada match and has been granted permission to return home to attend the birth of his first child. The pacer is expected to return in time for the Super 8 stage. head coach Rob Walter confirmed they won't be naming a replacement for Lockie but if needed, Ben Sears and Cole McConchie, who are the travelling reserves, can chip in.

“It's an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma [Ferguson's wife] and we're pleased that he'll be at home for such a special occasion. At this stage, we won't be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super Eight phase of the tournament.

"But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them."

New Zealand are currently second in Group D with four points.