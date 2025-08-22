Mohammed Rizwan's Woes Continue After Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Pakistan Star Finds Bizarre Way of Getting Bowled on CPL Debut | WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan has been making headlines ever since he was snubbed by the Pakistan Cricket Board for Asia Cup 2025. Things have not improved for him since his snub as Rizwan could not get among the runs on his Caribbean Premier League debut on Friday. Rizwan was clean bowled for three off six balls after he tried to sweep a full delivery. He seemed to have misjudged the length of the ball which meant he missed it completely. After missing it, he also lost his balance and fell across. Rizwan was shocked after he was dismissed. Jomel Warrican picked up the wicket of Rizwan.

For the unversed, Rizwan is representing the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rizwan's side was playing against the Barbados Royals on Friday. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the match by 12 runs. Here is how Rizwan was dismissed:

WATCH VIDEO

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are currently second in the points table after five games. The Jason Holder-led side has won two and lost three. They would hope they can carry the winning momentum forward in their next game. Also, Rizwan would be desperate to get among the runs for his side. He would be extremely low in confidence. Behind the stumps, he took a crucial catch to send Brandon King packing.

Rizwan Dumped of A Category Central Contract by PCB

Both Babar Azam and Rizwan, who were the only two players who were part of Category A, were demoted by PCB due to their poor run of form.