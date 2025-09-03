'Mohsin Naqvi Please Resign': PCB Chief Asked to Quit Position Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 After Pakistan's Loss vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2025: It was another embarrassing day for Pakistan cricket as Afghanistan hammered them in a T20I game in Sharjah by 18 runs. Following the loss, the team and the board has been facing criticism from all quarters. In fact, it is surprising to see Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is also facing the brunt. Fans now want Naqvi to resign as they reckon he is the one responsible for the downfall of cricket in Pakistan. Most reckon Naqvi has made the board more corrupt than ever before.

While he resigns or not remains to be seen, Pakistan do not have much time to get things back on track ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 which is roughly a week away. Here are some of the reactions doing the rounds after Pakistan's loss against Afghanistan.

‘Naqvi Must Resign’

Can Pakistan Turn Things Around?

It will be very difficult for Pakistan to turn things around quickly as one has to understand that the team is without their two most experienced cricketers, which also means they are going through a transition phase under the leadership of Salman Agha.