Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya's Defiant MI To Lock Horns With Shubman Gill's GT

MI vs GT Live Score: The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will witness a high-octane clash between two quality sides, Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans. Both teams have been impressive so far in the IPL. Mumbai, who were at the risk of getting eliminated from the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, have revived their fortunes by winning six consecutive matches, and they are now being touted as one of the sides to win the IPL.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have defied all odds and have ticked almost all the boxes. The biggest talking and positive point for the champions of 2022 has been Sai Sudharsan and how he has batted at the top of the order with captain Shubman Gill. Most of Gujarat's scoring has been done by the destructive trio of Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan, and their middle order is yet to be tested properly. The Mumbai Indians might sense an opportunity and send Gujarat's dressing room back to the hut early.
Mumbai Indians so far have won seven out of their eleven games and have the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of the season so far. With 14 points from 11 games and a Net Run Rate of +1.274, the five-time champions might eye a top-two finish in the league stage. The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans game will go a long way in deciding the table toppers of the league. If Mumbai win, they will dethrone Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the top of the table with sixteen points.
MI vs GT Live Score: The Mumbai vs Gujarat game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are in the third spot on the IPL 2025 points table, whereas the Gujarat Titans are in the fourth spot. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult vs Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill will be a sight to behold. Mumbai Indians have discovered their best form, and they look like a team that will be very hard to contain and stop this season.
MI vs GT live score: Mumbai Indians have registered the best win % at home after the return of home and away format in 2023 which is 63.1%
MI vs GT live score: Since their previous games, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans haven't disclosed any injury issues as of now
MI vs GT live score: The weather forecast doesn't look so bright as of now. There is 55% chance of rain playing spoilsport in the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans game
MI vs GT live score: Gujarat Titans have been immaculate so far in the ongoing IPL 2025, but the biggest problem with them is the fact that their top order has done bulk of scoring and their middle order hasn't been tested much so far.
MI vs GT live score: Mumbai Indians have won seven games and have lost four from their last eleven games. They have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.274. If Mumbai defeat Gujarat today, they go upto sixteen points and might possibly dethrone RCB from the top of the table
MI vs GT live score: Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in match number 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Both these teams are at the top half of the table and they'll look to take the top spot