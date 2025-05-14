Mustafizur Rahman Returns Back To Delhi Capitals Before The IPL 2025 Resumption, Replaces Star Australian Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk In Squad

IPL 2025: Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has returned back to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption. The 29-year-old seamer will be replacing Jake Fraser-McGurk as the Australian will not be available for the remainder games of the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 12th, has announced that the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17th after being suspended for a short period of time.

BCCI also revealed the revised schedule of the cash-rich tournament, saying that the remaining 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, in Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

However, the cricket administrative body is yet to announce the venues of the Playoffs and the Final of the ongoing season.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI wrote in the official statement.

As the cash-rich tournament was suspended for one week due to the escalation on the India-Pakistan borders, many overseas players left for their respective countries.

Mustafizur Rahman Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption

Australian star batter Jake Fraser-McGurk will also not be joining for the remainder season to the season. Following this, the Delhi-based franchise announced they have signed Mustafizur Rahman as Jake's replacement.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 14th, Delhi Capitals took to their official social media handle and announced the news of Mustafizur joining.

"Mustafizur Rahman is back in Delhi Capitals after two years! He replaces Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is unavailable for the rest of the season," Delhi Capitals wrote on X.

Mustafizur Rahman's Stats In T20 Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman made his IPL debut in 2016 and represented Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Bangladesh pacer has played 38 matches in his IPL career, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84.

The 29-year-old has played 106 T20Is for Bangladesh and picked up 132 wickets for his country. In the T20 format, Mustafizur has taken 351 wickets in 281 matches.