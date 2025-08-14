New-Age India-Pakistan Rivalry: Cricket Takes Backseat; It's All About Revenue, Cheeky Advertisements

Asia Cup 2025: India-Pakistan rivalries were arguably the fiercest battles in cricket, probably, even better than the Ashes - but in recent times, it has lost it's sheen. While that is not ideal for the game that is shrinking by the day, there are many factors that have led to this situation. The biggest reason has to be the corruption that exists inside the Pakistan Cricket Board. The 2-1 loss against West Indies was a reminder that Pakistan does not take it's cricket seriously. They were expected to beat West Indies, but that did not happen.

Stark Difference Between India-Pakistan

While there are still doubts over the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan - one thing is for sure - the contrast between the arch-rivals could not have been wider. Over the past decade, India has dominated Pakistan across formats. And in the T20Is, India have won 13 out of the 15 matches played between the two sides. While this stat shows India's dominance over the Men in Green, it also shows that the Pakistan cricket team is struggling to stay abreast with the other cricketing nations.

It's All About Money, Honey

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, which was popularly known as the ‘Mother of all Battles’, in the fraternity - has lost the real think - that is cricket. Nowadays, the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is all about cheeky advertisements, bold banners and most importantly - a massive revenue. Money plays a massive role as there is a huge global audience who wants to consume the action as there is rich history attached to the two countries.