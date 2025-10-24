'No Need For Cushion to Batters': Gautam Gambhir Asked to Include Kuldeep Yadav in India's Playing XI For 3rd ODI at SCG

Ind vs Aus: Ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not included in the playing XI and India lost the first two games, now coach Gautam Gambhir has been asked to include the former in the side for the third and final ODI at SCG. Former India cricketers Parthiv Patel and Varun Aaron reckoned that Kuldeep should have played the opening two ODIs in the first place.

SCG to Assist Spinners?

For the unversed, SCG traditionally helps spinners get purchase and with Australia having won the first two games, there is a high possibility Kuldeep could be included for the final game.

Convinced that Kuldeep will feature in the final ODI, Patel mentioned that Gambhir would have to trust the top-order. He also added that there is no cushion required in batting. In case, Kuldeep has to be included, it would be interesting to see who makes way - will it be a batter or a pacer?

Advertisement

On the other hand, Aaron said may be playing just two fast bowlers in Australia is not ideal but when a team has someone like Kuldeep - he has to be played.

Advertisement

Can India Salvage Win at SCG?

The venue traditionally suits Asian teams as it is a bit on the slower side and the bounce is also not as much as it is in the other grounds in Australia.