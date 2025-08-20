No Pre-Camp; Has Team India Changed It's Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Due to Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2025: We are roughly three weeks away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup. With not much time left to go for the continental event, it seems like the Indian team will reportedly not have any preparatory camp before leaving for the United Arab Emirates. Reports claim that the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, would leave the country in the first week of September, the fourth or the fifth in all probability.

Can Players Adapt?

Players are now going to switch formats and that is not very easy as some of them are coming off the Test series in England. Adapting would be the key for the players and one would hope they would be able to do it successfully. On the other hand, the Pakistan side would get ample time to prepare and adapt as they would feature in a tri-series, just before the Asia Cup 2025 starts. What will help the Men in Green is that they would play in similar conditions. Their camp at the ICC Academy begins on August 22 to help players adjust to UAE conditions.