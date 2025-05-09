'Nothing Was Found': DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma Declares Bomb Threat At Arun Jaitley Stadium Hoax, Security Beefed Up

The bomb threat received by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) turned out to be a hoax, according to a report from PTI. Delhi Police's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and dog squad rushed to the Arun Jaitley Stadium but nothing was found.

Multiple teams of the Delhi Police were rushed to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to take stock of the situation. After a thorough search in the stadium, nothing was found. However, security have been beefed up outside the stadium.

While speaking to PTI, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said that a bomb threat was received by the cricket board via email. He added that police personnel searched the whole venue, but nothing was found.

"We received a bomb threat via email on the address of DDCA. We immediately forwarded it to Delhi Police. The Delhi Police bomb squad came and inspected the whole venue. Nothing was found," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

A source in the Delhi Police told PTI that they have stepped up security even though nothing suspicious was found.

"Nothing suspicious was found. Further, we have stepped up security in and around the stadium," a source told the news agency, PTI.

In the wake of the cross-border tension between India-Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) released a statement and announced that the the remainder of the ongoing 2025 edition of the tournament has been 'suspended with immediate effect for one week'.

Previously, on Thursday, May 8th, Pakistan started escalating on the western side of the border.

After the tension rose, the 58th match of the IPL 2025, between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), was called off due to a significant technical failure at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.