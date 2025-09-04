Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana is CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Fan: 'Got to Learn a Lot'

Despite having called it a day from international cricket years back, MS Dhoni still remains popular. Dhoni is easily one of the biggest ambassador of the cricket having inspired millions globally to take to the sport. His popularity is so much that even Pakistan cricket captain Fatima Sana is his fan. After being appointed as the captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team, Fatima spoke about Dhoni. Claiming that she has seen him leading India and CSK, Fatima said she has got to learn a lot from him.

‘Got to learn a lot’

"When I got the captaincy, I thought that I have to become like MS Dhoni. I have seen his matches as India and CSK captain, I also watched his interviews and got to learn a lot," Fatima told the press.

Despite having called it a day from international cricket, Dhoni continues to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League as captain of CSK.

Will he Play IPL 2026?

Reports claim that Dhoni will be playing the next season of the IPL. But again, that could be his last season at the IPL. Dhoni has been struggling with his knee and he had said that his future in IPL depends solely on that. He had said that if his body feels good, he will play. For the unversed, Dhoni's CSK finished last in IPL 2025 winning merely four out of 14 matches.