Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Smirk to Reporter's 'Afghanistan is Second-Best Team in Asia' Statement in Rashid Khan's Presence | WATCH

Pakistan cricket is not on the right track and that has been the case for quite some time. Now that Pakistan get ready to play a tri-series just ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup, the focus is on the Men in Green. At a press conference on the eve of the match against Afghanistan, a reporter made a statement that ‘Afghanistan is the second best team in Asia’. Once that remark was made, Pakistan captain Salman Agha had a smirk on his face and that reaction has gone viral as reactions are pouring in on it.

What was interesting was that the statement was made in the presence of Rashid Khan. Here is the clip that is now viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Pakistan lock horns in the opener of the tri-series in Sharjah. Both the sides would be featuring in the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and hence it is a good opportunity for the players of both sides to get into some kind of a rhythm. Both the sides would also be contenders in the eight-nation tournament that starts from September 9.

Pakistan play their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman on September 12, while Afghanistan will play Hong Kong on September 9.

Can Pakistan Get Their House in Order?