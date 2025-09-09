Updated 9 September 2025 at 11:47 IST
'Tumlog Learn Karne Aaye Ho': Pakistan Cricket Team Brutally Trolled On Asia Cup 2025 Promotional Video Shared By Asian Cricket Council
Pakistan have never won the T20I Asia Cup. They had qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup in 2022, but were eventually defeated by Sri Lanka
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Salman Agha-led Pakistan will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 12, 2025, with a match against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan will start as one of the favourites in the continental tournament, but it is due to their nature of being an unpredictable side in the T20Is.
The last two ICC tournaments (Champions Trophy in 2025 and World T20 in 2024) did not end well for Pakistan as they made group stage exits, and they are now in dire need to turn their fortunes around.
Pakistan Cricket Team Brutally Trolled Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shocked everybody by leaving their stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan out of the squad. Pakistan will lock horns with India on September 14, 2025, in a game that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Out of the big three Asian teams, India (2016) and Sri Lanka (2022) have won the Asia Cup, but Pakistan are yet to win it.
The last time the Asia Cup was played in a T20I format in 2022, Pakistan had qualified for the finals. The Babar Azam-led side succumbed under pressure, and as a result, Sri Lanka won the summit clash by 23 runs. Just like India, Pakistan have also played 10 T20I games in the Asia Cup.
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025: CSK All-Rounder Likely To Return For India vs UAE Clash, Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Drops Subtle Hints On India's Playing XI
The 'men in green' have a very average record as they have won five matches and have lost five. In the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside India, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. Prior to their campaign opener, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) posted a promotional video of the Pakistan Cricket Team, and it ended with the players getting brutally trolled.
Here's How The Netizens Reacted
ALSO READ | 'Our Players Are Ready': Ex-Team India Manager And UAE Coach Warns Gautam Gambhir Of An Upset In India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener
Aqib Javed Passes Huge Remark Ahead Of India vs Pakistan
Pakistan selector Aqib Javed, who also played the role of their coach for a brief stint, went overboard and praised his team highly. Javed said that the side led by Salman Agha has the capability to beat India in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 9 September 2025 at 11:47 IST