Pakistan Get Poorer? Pay-Cut by PCB Likely; Based on Performance For Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan

Pakistan Cricket: Following the loss against West Indies, the Pakistan Cricket Board is in all likelihood set to take harsh calls. As per a report on Cricket Pakistan, the PCB could now have pay-cuts based on the performance of their cricketers. This step may be taken because of the recent performance of the Men in Green in the international arena.

Pakistan Cricket Stoops to an All-New Low

The Central Contracts of cricketers include 3 per cent of the ICC’s revenue share, which may from next year be scrapped.

"Although legal complications have prevented the current administration from ending this arrangement outright, it is likely to be included for the last time in the new contracts," the report said.

Cricket in Pakistan is at an all-time low, as they managed to win only one out of three Tests, and then managed victories in just two of eleven One Day Internationals, and in T20s, won seven out of fourteen matches while losing the other seven. Before West Indies, even Bangladesh beat the Green Shirts 2–1 in a T20I series.

Meanwhile, that players have not been paid for the shirt logo sponsorship for several months. If a player has a Central Contract, will receive a portion of the income the board earns from team logo sponsorships, to be paid at the conclusion of each series. Here, the PCB is of the opinion that PCB should not pay it's players for this, as no other nation does.

Will Babar, Rizwan Find a Spot in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?