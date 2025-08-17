Pakistan Head Coach Calls Out Babar Azam’s Flaws, Reveals Why He Was Left Off From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Pakistan's Babar Azam after getting stumped by Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis on Dunith Wellalage's delivery in their Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium | Image: ANI

Mike Hesson, Pakistan's white-ball head coach, has revealed why they dropped Babar Azam from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. He pointed out the cricketer's flaws, saying that Babar needs to enhance his game against spin and improve his strike rate.

The former Pakistan captain was not selected for the team's previous T20I bilateral against West Indies and Bangladesh, raising concerns over his stay in the game's shortest format.

Mike Hesson Calls Out Babar Azam's Flaws After Asia Cup Omission

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced its 17-man force for the upcoming Asia Cup, and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's omissions stole the limelight. Babar's inconsistency in white-ball cricket failed to get him a spot in the ACC T20 tournament.

During the squad announcement press conference, Mike Hesson opened up about why Babar Azam was left off the team. The PAK white-ball coach highlighted the former skipper's flaws in limited-overs cricket, which cost him a spot in the squad.

Coach Hesson also hinted that participating in the BBL may help hone his skills and forge a comeback in T20Is.

“There’s no doubt Babar has been asked to improve in some areas, particularly against spin and in terms of his strike-rate. Those are aspects I know he’s working very hard on at the moment.

“A player like Babar also has the opportunity to play in the BBL and showcase improvements in those areas of T20 cricket. He’s simply too good a player for us not to consider,” Mike Hesson said in the press conference.

Who Will Lead Pakistan Cricket At The Asia Cup 2025?

The recent dip in form has torpedoed Babar Azam's chances of being a part of the Asia Cup and possibly the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

With no Mohammad Rizwan in sight either, Salman Ali Agha would lead Pakistan Cricket. Fakhar Zaman is also set to return after recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during their trip to the Caribbean Island.