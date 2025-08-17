'Everyone Is Ready': PCB Chief Selector Challenges India Despite Being Embarrassed by 'Men In Blue' Repeatedly In Recent ICC Events

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan, two greatest rivals of world cricket, are set to face each other in the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Pakistan are placed in the same group of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup alongside Oman, India and the UAE. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host the Asia Cup, and they have continued to remain silent on the calls to cancel the India vs Pakistan Group Stage fixture that is set to be played on September 14, 2025.

Aqib Javed Passes Huge Remark On India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Pakistan's experts and their former cricketers making overconfident claims ahead of any India vs Pakistan game is nothing new. Just for the record, the Pakistan cricket team failed to get past the group stages in the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Pakistan's only win against India in the history of World Cups came in 2021, where they beat India by 10 wickets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. What surprised everybody was the fact that Pakistan have left Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan out of their T20 squad. Former Pakistan Cricketer and now Chief Selector Aqib Javed has made some overconfident claims. According to Javed, Pakistan can beat India in the Asia Cup.

"This team has the ability to beat India in the Asia Cup. Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket. Our squad can beat any team. Everyone is ready. Everyone knows the situation surrounding the two countries," said Javed while addressing the media.

India vs Pakistan: The Never-Ending Debate