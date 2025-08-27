'No Player Has Been Selected': PCB Gives Shocking Statement After Central Contract Controversy, Blames Players Indirectly Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and controversy, it is a match made in heaven and with every passing day, the cricket board continues to prove this statement right. Pakistan are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup that will be played in 2025, but things look far from good as far as their cricketing culture is concerned.

Pakistan cricket is in dire need of revival and constant changes in the PCB's governance has made things worse. Pakistan made a group stage exit in the 2024 edition of World T20 and 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy and they'll hope to do better in the upcoming edition of the World T20. The PCB recently revealed the list of centrally contracted players for 2025-26, but what shocked everybody was that the board did not include any player in the A category.

PCB's List Of Centrally Contracted Players

Category B (10 players): Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category C (10 players): Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Category D (10 players): Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood and Sufyan Moqim.

PCB Issues Clarification For Not Having Category A

Pakistan Cricket Board downgraded Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to category 'B' in the central contracts list. Surprisingly, out of the 30 players that has been included in the list, none of them found a place in the A category.

"The contracts, effective from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, reflect the Board's continued commitment to recognising and supporting national talent. This year's roster sees ten players each placed in Categories B, C, and D. Notably, no player has been selected for Category A in this cycle," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a media release.