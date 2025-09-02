'PCB ki Saazish': Fans React Hilariously After Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan Gets Demoted to No. 7 in CPL Game

CPL 2025: Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan was not picked by the board for the upcoming Asia Cup and that sparked a huge controversy. But one realised that PCB had not picked him because of his poor form with the bat. Now, he is playing for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side in the ongoing CPL season. He did get among the runs recently, but his strike-rate has been concerning. He has been getting runs at a strike rate of 128.75, which is well below the modern standards.

Rizwan Demoted to No. 7

Rizwan is in the news because he was demoted to the No. 7 slot during a CPL 2025 game against Trinbago Knight Riders. This shows that the team does not trust his hitting abilities. This demotion is also getting him trolled. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Too Little, Too Late