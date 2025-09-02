Updated 2 September 2025 at 13:01 IST
'PCB ki Saazish': Fans React Hilariously After Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan Gets Demoted to No. 7 in CPL Game
Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan got demoted to No. 7 in the batting order in CPL and that has got fans talking.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
CPL 2025: Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan was not picked by the board for the upcoming Asia Cup and that sparked a huge controversy. But one realised that PCB had not picked him because of his poor form with the bat. Now, he is playing for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side in the ongoing CPL season. He did get among the runs recently, but his strike-rate has been concerning. He has been getting runs at a strike rate of 128.75, which is well below the modern standards.
Rizwan Demoted to No. 7
Rizwan is in the news because he was demoted to the No. 7 slot during a CPL 2025 game against Trinbago Knight Riders. This shows that the team does not trust his hitting abilities. This demotion is also getting him trolled. Here are some of the reactions from fans.
Too Little, Too Late
Meanwhile, Rizwan remained unbeaten on 10 off seven balls as his side went onto lose the game by 12 runs. He came into bat when his side needed 42 to win off 18 balls. Rizwan would realise that his strike rate is a concern and should ideally look to improve it in the upcoming games. It was sad to see Rizwan struggling to get the big hits in when needed.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 12:58 IST