'Pehle 100 Run to Banalo': Fans Want BCCI, India to Boycott Asia Cup 2025 Match With Pakistan

Updated 13 August 2025 at 11:00 IST
India vs Pakistan: Following Pakistan's embarrassing 202-run loss against West Indies in Trinidad on Tuesday, fans are asking the Board of Control of Cricket in India to cancel their Asia Cup 2025 match against the Men in Green. Most fans reckon there is no point playing a team that cannot even score 100 runs. Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 92 runs against West Indies in the third and final ODI.
The much-awaited India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is set to take place on September 14, but it happens or not remains uncertain. Fans have taken to social space and are reacting to Pakistan's loss against West Indies. Here are some of the reactions.
The hosts win against Pakistan is nothing short of extraordinary. It was also the first time since 1991 that the West Indies managed to get the better of Pakistan in an ODI series. Prior to this, the visitors had defeated West Indies 2-1 in a T20I series. Fans across the globe would hope this win marks the start of the revival of West Indies cricket.
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 10:54 IST