Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Cross-Border Acknowledgement After IPL Debut: 'In Pakistan People Would Have Said Throw Him Out'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name in the history books forever when he made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL against Lucknow Super Giants. The 14-year-old became the youngest ever debutant in IPL history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Receives Huge Plaudits After Sensational IPL Debut

Vaibhav replaced injured Sanju Samson in the last game and opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The youngster smashed his first ball in IPL for a six to announce his arrival on franchise cricket's biggest stage. He never looked short of confidence and went on to play a blinder of an innings. His 20-ball 34 set up the stage for a chase. But eventually they went on to lose the match by two runs.

Vaibhav's blockbuster IPL debut earned massive praise from every corner of the world and Pakistan legend Basit Ali also became an admirer of the player. On his YouTube channel, he insisted that people in Pakistan would have said to throw him out.

“The 14-year-old kid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The way he smashed that first ball for six, it’s a huge deal. Imagine what would have happened had he gotten out trying to hit the first ball for six? What would people have said? In Pakistan, people would have said, throw him out. But this is how confidence is given, which later pays off."

