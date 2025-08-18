'Resorts to Personal Attacks': Irfan Pathan Finds Support From Pakistan Over His 'Dog Meat' Comment on Shahid Afridi

Not long back, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recalled an incident involving his Pakistani counterpart Shahid Afridi. It was an incident from during his early playing days. In a popular show, Pathan recalled that moment and revealed how Afridi was extremely annoying. Pathan revealed Afridi was pulling his hair and then putting his head on his shoulder as if they were old friends.

‘He always resorts to personal attacks’

Pathan said how he gave it back to Afridi by asking another ex-Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq about where to find the best dog meat in town. Pathan said this on purpose to insult Afridi. After that, Pathan owns up that Afridi got the signal and he kept quiet. Days after Pathan's revelation made headlines, another former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has come out openly in support of the former.

"Irfan bhai, you're absolutely right. He always resorts to personal attacks, be it on someone's family or their religion. Class and decency clearly aren't his strengths," Kaneria wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while sharing a clip of Pathan's recent interview.

"Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat of different animals are available. After this I asked whether dog meat is available. Razzaq was surprised to hear me and said, 'Hey Irfan why are you saying this?" Pathan said on Lallantop.

Allrounder's Club

Without a doubt, Pathan and Afridi are regarded as two of the best allrounders to have played the game.