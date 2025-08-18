Republic World
Updated 18 August 2025 at 09:56 IST

'Resorts to Personal Attacks': Irfan Pathan Finds Support From Pakistan Over His 'Dog Meat' Comment on Shahid Afridi

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has found support from Pakistan over his recent comments on Shahid Afridi.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi
Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi | Image: ANI
Not long back, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recalled an incident involving his Pakistani counterpart Shahid Afridi. It was an incident from during his early playing days. In a popular show, Pathan recalled that moment and revealed how Afridi was extremely annoying. Pathan revealed Afridi was pulling his hair and then putting his head on his shoulder as if they were old friends. 

ALSO READ: 'Daava Hai Nahi Hoga': Ex-CSK Star's Claim Over Ind-Pak Asia Cup Clash

‘He always resorts to personal attacks’

Pathan said how he gave it back to Afridi by asking another ex-Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq about where to find the best dog meat in town. Pathan said this on purpose to insult Afridi. After that, Pathan owns up that Afridi got the signal and he kept quiet. Days after Pathan's revelation made headlines, another former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has come out openly in support of the former. 

"Irfan bhai, you're absolutely right. He always resorts to personal attacks, be it on someone's family or their religion. Class and decency clearly aren't his strengths," Kaneria wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while sharing a clip of Pathan's recent interview.

"Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat of different animals are available. After this I asked whether dog meat is available. Razzaq was surprised to hear me and said, 'Hey Irfan why are you saying this?" Pathan said on Lallantop. 

ALSO READ: 'Daava Hai Nahi Hoga': Ex-CSK Star's Claim Over Ind-Pak Asia Cup Clash

Allrounder's Club

Without a doubt, Pathan and Afridi are regarded as two of the best allrounders to have played the game. 

They have been match-winners for their country and have been celebrated cricketers. Pathan and Afridi faced-off in the 2007 World T20 final, where the Indian got the better of his Pakistani counterpart. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 09:52 IST

