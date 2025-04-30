Big Challenges Await Rohit Sharma And Gautam Gambhir In Red Ball Cricket, Here's A Brief Look At IND's WTC 2027 Schedule

Rohit Sharma and his men have experienced a very bittersweet 2025 so far in international cricket. The year started on a sour note with India conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after a decade and by a margin of 3-1. India did start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with a thumping victory in Perth, but things soon went downhill after they were outplayed in the Day-Night Test match that was played in Adelaide.

The Indian team did win the Champions Trophy after the debacle in Australia, but does it solve all the problems that the Indian team is having in the purest format of the game, Test matches? Absolutely not. The Australian conditions were still alien to many players who were visiting the country for the first time. But it was the shocking 3-0 home Test series loss against New Zealand which baffled experts and fans.

India being whitewashed in home conditions is something that is rarely seen. This loss resulted in India being almost knocked out of the WTC 2025 final, and the series defeat in Australia was the final nail in the coffin.

Here's A Look At India's WTC 2027 Fixtures

June-August 2025: India vs England (away) across 5 Test matches

All Eyes on Rohit Sharma's Future

Rohit Sharma is now a two-time ICC Trophy-winning skipper, and he has already cemented his place in the legacy of the greats. Skipper Sharma is in the final stages of his career, but he is still eyeing another ICC trophy. Rohit Sharma's form came under scrutiny after the New Zealand series and the Australia series in particular.

Things went downhill to such a point in Australia that Rohit had to bench himself in the final match of the series, the Sydney Test. The WTC 2027 cycle will span across two long years. Rohit is possibly looking towards the ODI World Cup as of now, which will be played in 2027.

How much can Rohit Sharma's body sustain, and will he be able to find his form in red ball cricket? These two factors will go a long way in determining his future as a leader and also as a player in Test match cricket.

Tough England Series For India Ahead