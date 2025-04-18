Rohit Sharma Elated To Have A Stand In His Name At Wankhede Stadium: 'I Will Be Forever Grateful'

The Mumbai Cricket Association recently announced its decision to name a stand at the Wankhede Stadium after Rohit Sharma. Rohit will follow the footsteps of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, who already have stands at the iconic Mumbai venue.

Rohit has been associated with the MCA since his inception into cricket. He has played domestic cricket for Mumbai, while he has been representing the Mumbai Indians since 2011. The Indian Test and ODI captain recently guided India Champions Trophy title, Team India's second trophy in nine months.

Rohit Sharma Excited To See His Stand At Wankhede Stadium

During a T20 Mumbai League programme, Rohit couldn't control his emotions.

As quoted by the Hindu, he said, “To sit back and think that there is going to be a stadium stand in my name, it is such an unreal feeling. It is something that I have never thought of and I will be forever grateful for this big honour in my life.”

Rohit insisted it will be a very emotional moment for him to watch his stands at the stadium where he has been playing for a long time.

He further added, “When you start playing the game, you don’t know how long you are going to play the game for; let alone all these milestones and achievements that you achieve while playing the game. But to get this kind of honour, having a stand named after you, is something that I cannot imagine. But once I see my name there on the stand, it will be a very emotional moment for me. From not having to enter the stadium and now to having a stand, those two moments, so much has happened between these two moments, so I am forever grateful.”

