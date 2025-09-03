Salman Agha Blamed Over Bizarre Runout After Afghanistan Thrash Pakistan Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 | WATCH

Pak vs Afg: Pakistan went into the game against Afghanistan as favourites, but they could not live upto the tag as they lost. Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 18 runs at Sharjah on Tuesday. Pakistan were set a target of 170 and that looked like a tricky chase, yet most reckoned the Men in Green had the game under their control. But again, a brainfade moment turned things around. Pakistan captain Salman Agha was at the centre of it all. It was his runout that changed the course of the game and tilted it in favour of Afghanistan.

Agha is now being blamed for the loss. He was runout for 20 off 15 balls. It seemed he forgot that he had to run straight. While coming back for the second run, he took an angular path which eventually resulted in him being slightly short of his ground.

WATCH VIDEO

Following the loss, Agha claimed that the target was gettable and he also went onto credit the Afghanistan spinners.

‘170 was gettable’

"I think 170 was gettable, seeing at the games here. I think it was a good job by the bowlers, but we lost too many wickets. We were going along well, but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. It gets difficult after that. They (Afghan spinners) are good enough to grab the opportunities. It could have been a different story had we not lost those wickets," Agha said at the post-match presentation.