Sanjay Bangar Presents An Unflinching View On The High-Stakes WTC Final: 'Past History Don't Mean Anything'

WTC Final: Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar provides a Cutting Critique of the upcoming high-stakes clash between Australia and South Africa at Lord's. The World Test Championship Final at Lord's will determine the new champions of red-ball cricket, and two titans will be up in arms for the coveted mace. Bangar exclaimed he does not believe in what happened in the past and is not interested in going by statistics. The only way the teams would win is by playing good cricket.

Sanjay Bangar Makes A Critical Assessment On The WTC Final

The WTC Cycle reaches its climax with the final test happening at Lord's. South Africa topped the charts with a commanding campaign while defending champions Australia earned the number two spot in the standings after defeating India 3-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussies' performance in the final was dominant, which could give them an edge. But Sanjay Bangar remains focused on the present and emphasises the importance of playing quality cricket to clinch the prestigious mace.

"I don't go by statistics and what has happened in the past. The thing is that there are multiple players, and a generation of players has now changed...

For them, it could be a part of the folklore, but if they have to win, they have to play good cricket. In sports, past history and records don't mean anything," Sanjay Bangar said in a media scrum on the eve of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, as quoted by ANI.

South Africa Name Playing XI For WTC Final

Ahead of the coveted World Test Championship Final, Cricket South Africa has announced their Playing XI for the mega showdown at Lord's. With Temba Bavuma leading the side, the Proteas Men have announced a balanced squad with Ryan Rickelton headlining the XI. Wiaan Mulder has been positioned at the number three spot as he has been comfortable during the side's previous red-ball outings. Aisen Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham and Kyle Verrynne are also named in the final squad.

The unit features a pace-dominated battery, with stars like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi being a part of it. Keshav Maharaj is the sole spinner on the side.