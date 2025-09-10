'Sanju Samson Bhi Hai, Finally...': Pakistan Legend Shoaib Akhtar in Awe of Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India at Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: There is no doubt that India start overwhelming favourites in the continental tournament. Ahead of India's opener against UAE, former Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his views on the Men in Blue. Akhtar was in absolute awe of the strength of the Indian side. Akhtar reckoned India had all their bases covered.

‘Sanju Samson bhi hai, finally’

“Achha, Abhishek bhi aa gaya? Bumrah bhi hai? Sanju Samson bhi hai, finally. Tilak bhi. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh bhi hai, Shubman hai, Surya hai, Shivam Dube, apna Axar Patel. Yaar, yeh kis ko baahar bithaayenge? (Who do they leave out?),” Akhtar said.

Ahead of India's game against the UAE, Akhtar claimed there is no doubt that the Men in Blue will win. Adding further, Akhtar said that if UAE manage to lose by a small margin, it would be a victory for them. He hoped that UAE would at least give India a run for their money.

At the press conference, Suryakumar admitted that the team is going to play T20s after a long time and claimed that the team is really looking forward to the continental tournament.

"We are playing T20 as a team after a long time. But we were here three-four days back, had some good time together as a team, and we are really looking forward to this tournament," said Suryakumar.

India's Predicted XI