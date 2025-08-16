'Shahid Afridi Has Eaten Dog Meat, he Has Been Barking...': Irfan Pathan Reveals How he Shut Ex-Pakistan Star

India vs Pakistan: It is no secret that Shahid Afridi and Irfan Pathan are not the best of friends. The two had heated duels during their playing days and now, it has spilled over on social space. Years after having played together for their respective countries. Pathan recalled an incident featuring Afridi from 2006. In a recent interview on Lallantop, Pathan recalled how Afridi had come and sat beside him during a flight from Karachi to Lahore. He then reveals that he did not like Afridi messing up his hair by putting his head on Pathan's shoulders.

Pathan recalled former Pakistan player Abdul Razzaq was also there and then he asked him if dog meat was available in Pakistan in Afridi's presence. Pathan revealed that he didn’t hold himself back and said Afridi might have had dog meat, which is why he keeps barking.

‘He (Afridi) has eaten dog meat, he has been barking’

“I said, ‘He (Afridi) has eaten dog meat, he has been barking for a long time’. After that, Afridi couldn’t say anything. Whatever he might have said, I would have just said, ‘Look, he is barking again.’ After this, he remained silent throughout the flight," Pathan said.

“From this incident, he understood that he could not win against me verbally. That’s why he never said anything to me again," he added.

Afridi, India's No. 1 Villain

Just after the attack on Pahalgam, Afridi made a number of insensitive comments for India. He bizarrely blamed the Indian government for not being able to protect their own. He also took out victory rallies in Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, making false claims.