Should India Play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami Gives Templated Response

Asia Cup 2025: We are still a little over a fortnight away from the high-profile India-Pakistan cricket game. It is a big game as India would be playing cricket with the arch-rivals for the first time after the Pahalgam attack. While there are mixed reactions on this from an Indian perspective, Mohammed Shami broke silence on it and said that the players have to follow what the government asks them to do.

‘Cricket isn’t played just by emotions’

“I don’t go behind controversies. It is always better to agree with whatever the government and the cricket board say. Whatever they decide, you should stick behind it. Cricket isn’t played just by emotions. There are a lot of other things involved. When everyone agrees to play, you should play,” Shami, who wasn't considered for Asia Cup 2025, told News24.

“I don’t think it is absolutely different playing against Pakistan as compared to other nations. However, the fans have that emotion. Their craze creates a whole new environment. That plays a part in pumping up the players extra. So, that is fun,” added the India pacer.

India Hot Favourites at Asia Cup 2025

The eight-nation Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9. Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, play their opener on September 10 against the UAE and then they play arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International stadium.