Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal Would Get 'A' Category Contract if They Were From Pakistan? Basit Ali Finds New Way to Mock PCB

Updated 21 August 2025 at 14:34 IST

Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal Would Get 'A' Category Contract if They Were From Pakistan? Basit Ali Finds New Way to Mock PCB

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan were demoted in the latest Central Contracts released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer | Image: ICC
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

The Pakistan Cricket Board recently announced the renewed Central Contracts for cricketers. The demotion of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan became the big talking points as they were not part of the top bracket in the contract. An ex-Pakistan cricketer, Basit Ali, reckons had Indian cricketers like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did not get picked for the Asia Cup 2025 squad been there, they would have got an ‘A’ category contract. 

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Set to Replace Rohit Sharma as ODI Captain: REPORT

‘Yeh log A category mein hote’

"Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj aur Mohammed Shami agar Pakistan mein hote na yeh log A category mein hote," he said Kamran Akmal on a YouTube show 'Gameplan'. He also admitted that it was unfair to see Iyer not getting picked for Asia Cup. 

Despite being in sublime form in T20s this season, Iyer could not find a spot in India's Asia Cup squad. He led Punjab Kings to the summit clash after 11 years in 2025. As a batter, he played a crucial role in amassing more than 600 runs in the IPL season gone by. 

Iyer to Become India's Next ODI Captain? 

Speculations are rife that the BCCI is looking to appoint Iyer as the ODI captain. Multiple reports claim that this may happen just after the Asia Cup 2025. 

ALSO READ: 'Mera Naseeb Hai': Iyer's Father on Son's Reaction After Asia Cup Snub

The rumour is that BCCI is looking at Iyer as captain for the 2027 ODI WC. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 21 August 2025 at 14:25 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source