Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal Would Get 'A' Category Contract if They Were From Pakistan? Basit Ali Finds New Way to Mock PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board recently announced the renewed Central Contracts for cricketers. The demotion of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan became the big talking points as they were not part of the top bracket in the contract. An ex-Pakistan cricketer, Basit Ali, reckons had Indian cricketers like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did not get picked for the Asia Cup 2025 squad been there, they would have got an ‘A’ category contract.

‘Yeh log A category mein hote’

"Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj aur Mohammed Shami agar Pakistan mein hote na yeh log A category mein hote," he said Kamran Akmal on a YouTube show 'Gameplan'. He also admitted that it was unfair to see Iyer not getting picked for Asia Cup.

Despite being in sublime form in T20s this season, Iyer could not find a spot in India's Asia Cup squad. He led Punjab Kings to the summit clash after 11 years in 2025. As a batter, he played a crucial role in amassing more than 600 runs in the IPL season gone by.

Iyer to Become India's Next ODI Captain?

Speculations are rife that the BCCI is looking to appoint Iyer as the ODI captain. Multiple reports claim that this may happen just after the Asia Cup 2025.