'South Africa Ne Galti Kardi...': Aakash Chopra Bashed For Calling Temba Bavuma's Call to Bowl First During ICC WTC 2025 Final Wrong

Updated 11 June 2025 at 17:20 IST
WTC Final 2025: The first session of the ongoing World Test Championship final has truly belonged to South Africa at Lord's in London on Wednesday. The Proteas picked up four crucial Australian wickets and now find themselves absolutely on top of the proceedings. This, after Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first.
When Bavuma opted to bowl, some doubted the call - but he and his team have proved all the doubters wrong. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra too felt that Bavuma did not get the call right initially.
"Lagta hai South Africa ne galti kar dee hai…winning the toss and bowl first isn’t the ideal thing to do, me feels," Chopra tweeted.
Here are some of the fans reactions that followed the tweet:
At the time of filing the copy, Australia were reeling at 67 for four at lunch on the opening day. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen with two wickets apiece were the best pacers on display. Rabada drew first blood when he sent Usman Khawaja packing early. Then in the same over, three balls later, he got the wicket of Cameron Green. After that, there was a small partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne before Jansen struck.
Jansen got the prized wicket of Labuschagne and then at the stroke of lunch - Jansen dismissed the dangerous Travis Head. Smith is unbeaten on 26 and from here he holds the key for Australia. After lunch, Smith would be joined by Beau Webster.
Published 11 June 2025 at 17:13 IST