IPL 2025 SRH vs DC Live Score Updates: Pat Cummins Double Strike Puts SRH on Top

SRH skipper Pat Cummins and DC skipper Axar Patel ahead of their IPL 2025 match | Image: AP

SRH vs DC, IPL 2025, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. It is match number 55 in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are a sinking ship and they are almost out of the playoff race. The Sunrisers Hyderabad were the runner's up of IPL 2024, but this time around, their campaign hasn't gone as planned. Delhi Capitals on the other hand have secured 14 points and they are just one victory away from solidifying their place in the playoffs. While Delhi eye a top two finish, Sunrisers Hyderabad want to stay alive and give themselves a chance to win