IPL 2025 SRH vs DC Live Score Updates: Pat Cummins Double Strike Puts SRH on Top

SRH vs DC, IPL 2025, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. It is match number 55 in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are a sinking ship and they are almost out of the playoff race. The Sunrisers Hyderabad were the runner's up of IPL 2024, but this time around, their campaign hasn't gone as planned. Delhi Capitals on the other hand have secured 14 points and they are just one victory away from solidifying their place in the playoffs. While Delhi eye a top two finish, Sunrisers Hyderabad want to stay alive and give themselves a chance to win
SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Live Updates: OUT! Harshal Patel strikes in his first over, and Cummins is involved as he takes a blinder. DC are in real trouble.
SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Live Updates: OUT! Third wicket for Cummins and SRH. The ball climbs onto Porel, who top edges it and Ishan Kishan takes the catch. DC in serious trouble now.
SRH vs DC Live Match Updates: FOUR! Porel gets the game's first boundary - fairly telling that it is in the third over.
SRH vs DC Live Match Updates: OUT! AGAIN it is Cummins, again on the first ball of the over. This time Faf du Plessis goes for a slog and ends up edging one to Kishan. Great start for SRH!
SRH vs DC Live Match Updates: OUT! Pat Cummins strikes on the very first ball. He gets one to nip away and Karun Nair edges it to Ishan Kishan. Perfect start for SRH.
SRH vs DC Live Match Updates: SRH XI - Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat. Impact Sub options - Travis Head, Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.
SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Live Updates: DC XI - Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan. Impact Sub options - Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar.
SRH vs DC Live Match Updates: Pat Cummins wins the toss and has opted to bowl first. No surprise given this venue does favour chasing.
SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have 12 points from 10 games but have lost 3 of their last 4 games. They need to reverse this if they want to remain in playoff contention.
