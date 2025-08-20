Sunil Gavaskar Gives His Two Cents on India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: 'Don't See...'

India vs Pakistan: In less than a month, India is scheduled to play arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup in Dubai. Weeks before the game, there are speculations over will the game happen or not after the Pahalgam attack. Amid all these talks, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has given his verdict on the snowballing issue. As per Gavaskar, if the government of India allows the players to play, they would have to abide by what is asked.

‘The players are helpless in this’

“If the government has taken a call, I don’t see how the players can be criticised or commented upon, because the players at the end of the day are contracted to the BCCI and they will be taking the instructions from the government of India. And so it entirely depends on that,” he told India Today.

“The players are helpless in this. They’ve been selected to play in the Asia Cup, and if the government says you have to play, then they will go out and play. If the government says you don’t, then the BCCI will act accordingly,” he added.

Will India Play Pakistan?

On Tuesday, even before anything on the India-Pakistan clash could be asked, journalists were informed that questions on that will not be entertained. As per the released schedule, India is set to play Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. While the game happens or not remains to be seen, Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9. Team India play their opener against UAE on September 10.