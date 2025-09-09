'Aggression Is Always There': Suryakumar Yadav And Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Fire Verbal Volleys At Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to start Asia Cup 2025 with a match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The India vs UAE match is scheduled to be played on September 10, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. India are not only the T20 World Champions, but they also are the reigning champions of the continental tournament. India will start the tournament as favourites, and the marquee event will be a dress rehearsal for the 'men in blue' as far as their aspirations of retaining the World T20 is concerned.

Salman Ali Agha And Suryakumar Yadav Take Jibe At Each Other

Suryakumar Yadav and co. have been drawn alongside Pakistan, Oman, and UAE in Group A. India are the most successful team as far as Asia Cup T20Is are concerned. The 'Men in Blue' have played ten T20I Asia Cup games and have won eight out of them. India will play their first game against the United Arab Emirates, but the blockbuster clash will be played between India and Pakistan on September 14.

Prior to the start of the Asia Cup, both Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav shared the stage for the press conference and there was no shortage of fireworks. A journalist asked both Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha whether the India and Pakistan players will be able to keep their temperatures in check considering the given situation. Suryakumar Yadav had a very interesting answer to it. The Indian skipper said that aggression will always be there on the field.

The Pakistan skipper also did not hold himself back, and he said that he welcomes anybody who wants to show aggression on the field. India and Pakistan both will like to get the better of each other when they clash next.

Pakistan's Dismal Record In T20I Asia Cup