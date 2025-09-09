Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Any Pakistan Mention at Captains Press Conference, Calls Asia Cup 2025 a 'Good Challenge'

Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav was present at the special Captain's Press Conference on Tuesday in Dubai. While everyone wanted to hear from him about India's plans or blueprint for the tournament, he avoided letting out a lot. Avoiding any mention of Pakistan, Suryakumar reckoned it would be a ‘good challenge’ among Asia's best sides.

‘Kisne bola' - SKY on Favourites Tag

He was also asked to speak about the ‘favourites’ tag that has been attached to the side for the continental tournament. To that question, Suryakumar stumped the reporter by asking ‘Kisne bola’ as in ‘ who said’.

"They are playing an exciting brand, they played a tournament recently, they came close. He said (UAE captain) - they didn't cross the line. I hope they do in the Asia Cup. We are excited to play them," he said when asked about India's opening game.

India Overwhelming Favourites

There is little doubt that India start overwhelming favourites. In fact, it would actually be a surprise if they fail to win the continental tournament. India are well-balanced and have all their bases covered. It would be interesting to see the combination they play against the UAE as in all probability they would stick to that for the rest of the tournament.