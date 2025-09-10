Republic World
Updated 10 September 2025 at 11:23 IST

Suryakumar Yadav-Salman Agha 'Handshake' Controversy: Here's What Exactly Happened During Asia Cup 2025 Captains Press Conference

Asia Cup 2025: Did Suryakumar Yadav shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha during the Captains PC?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Asia Cup 2025 Captains PC
Asia Cup 2025 Captains PC | Image: ACC Screengrab
Asia Cup 2025: So, what exactly happened during the captains press conference on Tuesday in Dubai between India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha? The clip of the two and pictures started doing the rounds on social media after the presser was over. A number of clips are doing the rounds on social space - while some claim that the India and Pakistan captains shook hands, some others claim that did not happen. 

ALSO READ: Samson Ignored From Ashwin's Ind Playing XI For Asia Cup Match vs UAE

‘Agha shook his hands’

Journalist Ruturaj Borkakoty was present at the event and he reveals what exactly transpired. He went on record and claimed that there was no hostility between the two captains. Borkakoty also reckoned it was a cordial presser. 

"I really don't think that we should make too much out of it because there was a very brief moment after that press conference was over, as the captains were leaving the stage, and Surya was trying to get to the backside of the conference room, and when Salman Agha shook his hands," he told Sports Today. 

ALSO READ: #BoycottAsiaCup Trends on X Ahead of Ind-UAE Clash: 'Shame on You, BCCI'

India Start Overwhelming Favourites

There is little or no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India start overwhelming favourites in the continental tournament. The Men in Blue take on UAE in their opener on September 10 and they would like to get their campaign off to a winning start. 

It would be interesting to see the playing XI India fields as there is much speculation over Sanju Samson's spot. While some reports claim that Jitesh Sharma would be in the side, it would be really difficult to keep Samson on the bench. 

